DAO Maker Trading Down 8.9% This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 21st. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00005023 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $78.05 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00065703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00171702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00110285 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.02 or 0.06846942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,239.43 or 1.00141629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.58 or 0.00767148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

