Dash (DASH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $334.16 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $334.16 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $165.89 or 0.00393083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002304 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.83 or 0.00980564 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,340,965 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

