Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) Short Interest Update

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,526,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKDCU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. 8,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,810. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48. Data Knights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

