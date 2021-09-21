David Emri Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD) Stock

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD) insider David Emri bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,316,740.

Shares of CVE CAD traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.09. 81,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 39.13 and a quick ratio of 38.65. Colonial Coal International Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.78. The company has a market cap of C$189.95 million and a PE ratio of -112.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.75.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, which is a coking coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and Gordon Creek metallurgical coal project comprising eight licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

