Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DVDCF. Barclays set a $13.30 target price on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock remained flat at $$14.16 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

