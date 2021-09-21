Day & Ennis LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

VUG traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $298.36. 14,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,207. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.89 and its 200-day moving average is $280.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

