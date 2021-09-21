Day & Ennis LLC Invests $200,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,077,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,420,000 after buying an additional 53,005 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 107,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,766. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.