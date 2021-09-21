DDKoin (DDK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $932,504.92

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $932,504.92 and approximately $28,100.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00062174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011487 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009545 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004048 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004586 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

