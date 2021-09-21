Dean Investment Associates LLC Invests $930,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMP stock opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.64. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

CMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.