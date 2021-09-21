Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 23,099 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 78.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,099 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,911,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,866,000 after purchasing an additional 109,752 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after purchasing an additional 786,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 495,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Amdocs by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,875,000 after purchasing an additional 152,552 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,758,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.