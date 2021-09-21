Decentral Games (DG) Price Reaches $216.32 on Exchanges

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $216.32 or 0.00507681 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $70.82 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00067192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00172944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00111379 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.86 or 0.06988885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,493.38 or 0.99729656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.23 or 0.00789120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,382 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

