Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 117.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of DCPH opened at $32.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $144,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

