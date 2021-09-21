DeepOnion (ONION) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,733.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.41 million and $3,733.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,563,626 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

