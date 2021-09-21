Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €160.77 ($189.14).

Shares of DHER opened at €118.40 ($139.29) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €86.98 ($102.33) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion and a PE ratio of -13.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €124.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €117.87.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

