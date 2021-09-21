Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0215 on Top Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $189,796.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Delphy has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00131149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012279 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045839 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

