Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Up 5.8%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.73 and last traded at $52.73. Approximately 1,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 582,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. Oppenheimer started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $300,454.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $4,207,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

