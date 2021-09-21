Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLN. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,369.75 ($44.03).

DLN stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,662 ($47.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 79.26. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,668.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,486.60.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

