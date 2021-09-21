Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.640-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$505 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.55. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

