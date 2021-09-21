Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,464,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,751 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.11% of Schlumberger worth $495,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $234,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 89,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,202,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

