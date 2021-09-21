Deutsche Bank AG Has $452.61 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815,054 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cigna were worth $452,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $202.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.19 and a 200-day moving average of $236.37.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

