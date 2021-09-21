Deutsche Bank AG Sells 90,543 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,838,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,543 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.00% of Centene worth $425,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after buying an additional 1,491,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.