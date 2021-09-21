Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NWG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price target on NatWest Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised NatWest Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.79.

NYSE NWG opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 339,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,830,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 345,955 shares during the period. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

