DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 8,810,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE DHT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 1,682,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,181. The company has a market capitalization of $966.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. DHT’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 573.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 201,509 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $13,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 24.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 89,544 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DHT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

