DIGG Reaches 1-Day Volume of $739,043.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $39,212.07 or 0.95289777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIGG has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and $739,043.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00065162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00173631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00107505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.78 or 0.06711436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,516.32 or 1.00889365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.95 or 0.00748350 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars.

