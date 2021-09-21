Digital Insurance Token One Day Volume Reaches $210.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 66.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 21st. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $777,121.37 and $210.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.89 or 0.00530994 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000932 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

