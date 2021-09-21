Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DIISY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

DIISY remained flat at $$17.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.222 per share. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 7.3%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.