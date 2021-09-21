DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Down 21.4% in August

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DLH by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DLH by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

DLHC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $152.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. DLH has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

