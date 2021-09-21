Doc.com Token (MTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Doc.com Token has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Doc.com Token has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Doc.com Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00132597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00045924 BTC.

Doc.com Token (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 coins. Doc.com Token’s official website is mtc.docademic.com . The official message board for Doc.com Token is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

