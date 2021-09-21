Dock (DOCK) One Day Volume Hits $11.69 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $59.04 million and $11.69 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dock has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00314470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00053780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00126126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 860,381,794 coins and its circulating supply is 722,432,036 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.