Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong Sells 4,550 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 451,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,485. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 53,367 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Domo by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

