Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

DORM opened at $93.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.44. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $81.55 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

