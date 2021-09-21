Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.88.

Several research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Doximity alerts:

Shares of DOCS stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 65,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,609. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06. Doximity has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.