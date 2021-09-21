Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.88.
Several research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of DOCS stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 65,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,609. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06. Doximity has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79.
In other news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
