DPRating Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $814,253.95 and $28,137.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00129625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00045274 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

