DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,406 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.31. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several research firms have commented on DTE. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

