Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.55 on October 12th

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 45.66 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. Duke Royalty has a 1 year low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 48.03 ($0.63). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.27. The firm has a market cap of £163.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94.
About Duke Royalty
