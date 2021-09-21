Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.55 on October 12th

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 45.66 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. Duke Royalty has a 1 year low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 48.03 ($0.63). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.27. The firm has a market cap of £163.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94.

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

