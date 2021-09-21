Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 3,535 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter.

SPMO stock opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

