Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 4,848 Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NYSE:CFX opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

