Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,227 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 822.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

DEO opened at $187.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.63. The company has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

