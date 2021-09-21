Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $104,000 Position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 126,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,587 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 224,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWZ opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

