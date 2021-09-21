Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $201,000 Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 223,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $61.37.

