Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 119,934 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,934 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.25% of Omnicell worth $81,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Omnicell by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Omnicell by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $154.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $162.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.37.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

