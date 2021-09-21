Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,748 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.34% of Everbridge worth $68,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after buying an additional 252,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 37.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 486,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after purchasing an additional 133,667 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 555,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,326,000 after purchasing an additional 127,846 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Everbridge by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,138,000 after acquiring an additional 124,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in Everbridge by 30.5% in the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 482,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,592,000 after acquiring an additional 112,707 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $426,412.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,917. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $159.08 on Tuesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

