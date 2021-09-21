Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 710,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,147 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Pegasystems worth $98,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 20.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 312.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.20.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648 over the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEGA opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.91. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 809.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

