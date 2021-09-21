Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,234 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Lennar worth $57,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 21.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Lennar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lennar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lennar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $557,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

