Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,052,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,463 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $60,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

