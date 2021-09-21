Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 389,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $74,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $201.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

