Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 281 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $90,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,815,000 after acquiring an additional 244,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoetis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,214,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,769,000 after purchasing an additional 536,405 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock opened at $198.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.55.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

