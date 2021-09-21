East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Short Interest Down 22.8% in August

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in East Stone Acquisition by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ESSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,291. East Stone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

