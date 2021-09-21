Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.77.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.