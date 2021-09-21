Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
EOI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,163. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.