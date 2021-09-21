Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

EOI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,163. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 671.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

